Boris Johnson resigns: Shredded reputation leads to his nasty fall

LONDON - He rose to power on the back of a wave of popular support few previous British leaders enjoyed.

But after less than three years, he is now leaving office a broken man, with his reputation in shreds, more the object of ridicule rather than pity.

The rise and fall of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be summarised this way: He was a brilliant inventor of what seemed like a revolutionary manifesto for Britain's political reform. But he was neither able nor mentally suited to carry it out.

Mr Johnson was always his own worst enemy.