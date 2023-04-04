'Should have left earlier': Last civilians flee Bakhmut

CHASIV YAR- A group of civilians from Bakhmut emerged from an armed personnel carrier in east Ukraine’s frontline town of Chasiv Yar on Monday with a few belongings, a dog and a cat.

A woman, who gave her name as Lyuba, was crying as she clutched her shivering chihuahua, Margot.

Visibly shocked, Lyuba kept repeating: “We should have left earlier”.

“We thought that such a thing wouldn’t happen,” she said, referring to the raging hostilities and their last-minute escape.

Asked if many civilians were left, she said: “We were in a cellar. We didn’t see anyone.”

Numerous tanks and armoured personnel carriers were rolling through the town, coming back and forth from the front.

The fight for the industrial city of Bakhmut has become the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia’s year-long assault on Ukraine.

Earlier Monday, the Wagner mercenary group, which has led the assault on Bakhmut, claimed it had captured the city’s town hall.

Most of Bakhmut’s pre-war population of around 70,000 people fled the town a long time ago.

Ukrainian troops say it is hard to say how many civilians still remain in Bakhmut, with estimates ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 people.

A group of soldiers fighting for the city had brought Lyuba and the other evacuees some 17 kilometres, around a half hour ride.

Lyuba said she wanted to get to Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv “the sooner the better”.