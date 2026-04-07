Shots fired outside Israel’s Istanbul consulate, 2 police officers wounded

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Police stand next to the body of a man believed to have fired shots outside Israel’s consulate in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL – Shots were fired outside Israel’s consulate in Istanbul on April 7, and two police officers were wounded, according to Turkish state television.

Commercial network NTV and the DHA news agency reported that three suspects were “neutralised” at the site.

Turkish media reported that the three suspects were armed with rifles and dressed in camouflage outfits while wearing backpacks.

No Israeli diplomat “is currently in Turkish territory”, a source close to the case told Agence France-Presse.

The incident happened around 12.15 pm (5.15pm, Singapore time), NTV said, broadcasting images of a large police deployment around the consulate, which is located in Istanbul’s Levent business district. AFP