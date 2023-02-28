Shooter critically injures one, himself near German primary school: Police

BERLIN – A shooter critically injured one person near a German primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche on Tuesday before critically injuring himself with the weapon, a police spokesman in the city of Osnabrueck said.

Both the shooter and the victim were brought to hospital by helicopter and are receiving medical treatment, the spokesman said.

Witnesses to the incident were being interviewed and there was no longer any danger to the public, the spokesman added.

The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule Primary School, but was unrelated to the school, a police spokesman in Bramsche said.

Witnesses informed the police about the incident at around 7.30am local time (2.30pm Singapore time), mass-circulation daily Bild reported. REUTERS