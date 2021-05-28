Man who stabbed policewoman arrested after shoot-out in western France

PARIS (REUTERS) - A man stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on Friday (May 28) before he was arrested after a shoot-out, the national gendarmerie force and media said.

BFM TV reported that the assailant had been caught after a manhunt that involved two police helicopters and more than 200 officers.

Some policemen were slightly injured during the shoot-out, it added. The victim was in a critical state, the news channel added.

The man, who police said stole the officer's weapon, initially fled in a car before a crash forced him to continue on foot. Schools in the area were under police protection.

The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

The incident comes a month after a female police administrative worker was knifed to death near Paris by a Tunisian national who had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before waging his attack.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was travelling to the scene of Friday's attack.