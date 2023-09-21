Ship with Ukraine grain back in Turkey under "humanitarian corridor"

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

ISTANBUL - The cargo ship "Resilient Africa" arrived off Turkey's Bosphorus Strait on Thursday, the first vessel loaded with grain from Ukraine to sail in and out of the Black Sea using a temporary corridor.

The ship left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk this week with 3,000 metric tons of grain, Kyiv had said.

Ukraine last month announced a "humanitarian corridor" to release ships bound for African and Asian markets, and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal this summer that had guaranteed its exports during the war. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top