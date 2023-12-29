Shelling kills two fishermen in south Ukraine

In the northern Kharkiv region, Russian forces shelled Vovchansk, killing a 66-year-old woman and wounding a 63-year old.
KYIV - Shelling killed two civilians and wounded others in a village on the banks of the front-line Dnipro river in southern Ukraine on Dec 28, local authorities said.

“Russian armed forces carried out artillery shelling of the village of Bilenke of Zaporizhzhia Region,” Ukraine’s general prosecutor said.

“Two fishermen died” in the attack, the prosecutor said, also reporting five injured.

The village of Bilenke is on the shores of the Dnipro river, the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces for over a year.

Meanwhile, in the northern Kharkiv region, Russian forces shelled Vovchansk, killing a 66-year-old woman and wounding a 63-year old.

Three women aged between 58 and 76 were also wounded in an air strike on the village of Glushkivka, also in the Kharkiv region, police said. AFP

