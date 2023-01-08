Shelling booms around Bakhmut's streets in 'Christmas ceasefire'

BAKHMUT, Ukraine - Shellfire echoed on Saturday around the near-deserted streets of the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, current focus of the most intense fighting in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite Moscow’s declaration of a ceasefire for Eastern Orthodox Christmas.

Sparkling clear skies and a dusting of snow belied the devastation of a city abandoned by most of its pre-war population of 70,000, where humanitarian volunteers now risk their lives to support those who stayed.

“Dear God, our town used to be so beautiful,” said 75-year-old Olha, smartly dressed and wearing lipstick as she carried shopping bags along the street.

“There were roses everywhere, flowers,” she added, hardly flinching at the sound of a distant boom. “It was clean, everything was kept in order.”

Moscow said on Saturday its forces in Ukraine would maintain a 36-hour ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin until midnight, despite Ukraine rejecting the offer.

It said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces; Reuters was not able to ascertain the origin of the shells heard in Bakhmut.

“The ceasefire, you know how that works?“ said 30-year-old humanitarian volunteer Vasyl Liesin.

“When Putin says there’s a ceasefire, it’s actually the other way round: there’s no ceasefire. They shelled us a lot yesterday. During the night, it was more or less calm. But that’s how it usually is: one day there’s shelling, the next day it’s calmer.”

A drive around Bakhmut, which sits on the front line bisecting Ukraine’s Doentsk province, reveals the scars of months of bombardment, from smashed storefronts to mangled workshops and wrecked businesses.