6 wounded in knife attack at Paris Gare du Nord train station

PARIS – Six people were wounded on Wednesday by a man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, according to French police sources.

One of those wounded had major injuries.

The attacker was shot several times by police and taken to hospital, police said.

The man’s motivations were not immediately clear. One police source said the officer who shot the attacker was off-duty.

The station is one of the busiest in Europe and a major link between Paris, London and the north of Europe.

Police secured the area following the attack, which happened around 0645 CET (1.45pm in Singapore). Radio franceinfo, quoting rail operator SNCF, said trains were operating normally. REUTERS, AFP