Several people reported injured after trains collide in southwest England

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - Two trains collided on Sunday (Oct 31) in the southwestern English city of Salisbury, police said.

“A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died,” British transport police said.

A spokesperson for the national Network Rail company said the last carriage of one of the trains was derailed after hitting an object as it exited a tunnel near Salisbury station, before being rear-ended by the second train.

The accident happened around 7pm (1900 GMT).

Fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene, Wiltshire police said.

The BBC said one of the train drivers was believed to have been trapped in the cab of the train.

Train operator Great Western Railways said the incident involved a train travelling between Portsmouth and Bristol and another train which was travelling from London’s Waterloo Station to Honiton.