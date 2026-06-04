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Several people killed in plane crash in Croatia's Istria region

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June 4 - Several people were killed when a small plane crashed on Thursday in the northwestern Croatian region of Istria, near the Adriatic town of Medulin, state news agency Hina reported, citing police.

According to unofficial information, four people were found dead and rescuers were searching for two more people.

Noone from the Istrian police was immediately available to comment.

The police said that emergency services, police and firefighters were at the site, Hina reported.

The plane took off from Germany, Index.hr portal reported. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.