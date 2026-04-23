2 trains collide in Denmark, injuring 17 people, emergency service says

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Two trains have collided between Hilleroed and Kagerup onApril 23, 2026.

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COPENHAGEN - Two local trains collided in Denmark on April 23, injuring at least 17 people , four of whom were in a critical condition, local emergency services said.

Public broadcaster DR showed images of two yellow and grey trains, both with visible damage to the front, facing each other in a wooded area.

The incident happened north of Copenhagen, on a train line linking the towns of Hillerod and Kagerup, police said in a statement.

“It is two local trains that have collided head-on,” a spokesperson for the rescue services told Reuters.

“There are injuries among the passengers. Everyone is out of the trains, so no one is trapped... Large resources have been dispatched to the scene,” the spokesperson added.

The injured have since been transported away from the scene of the accident in ambulances and helicopters, the fire department said on X. REUTERS