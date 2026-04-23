Straitstimes.com header logo

2 trains collide in Denmark, injuring 17 people, emergency service says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two trains have collided between Hilleroed and Kagerup at Isteroedvejen, Thursday, April 23, 2026. Kagerup is located on the Gribskov Line between Hilleroed and Helsinge. Ritzau Scanpix/Steven Knap via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.

Two trains have collided between Hilleroed and Kagerup onApril 23, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

COPENHAGEN - Two local trains collided in Denmark on April 23, injuring at least 17 people, four of whom were in a critical condition, local emergency services said.

Public broadcaster DR showed images of two yellow and grey trains, both with visible damage to the front, facing each other in a wooded area.

The incident happened north of Copenhagen, on a train line linking the towns of Hillerod and Kagerup, police said in a statement.

“It is two local trains that have collided head-on,” a spokesperson for the rescue services told Reuters.

“There are injuries among the passengers. Everyone is out of the trains, so no one is trapped... Large resources have been dispatched to the scene,” the spokesperson added.

The injured have since been transported away from the scene of the accident in ambulances and helicopters, the fire department said on X. REUTERS

More on this topic
Train collides with car at rail crossing in Japan’s Saitama prefecture
At least 39 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide
See more on

Denmark

Accidents

Railways

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.