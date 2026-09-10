Several killed in coach crash in Swiss Alpine village
- Several people were killed and injured in a bus crash in the Swiss Alpine village of Susch on Sept 10.
- The accident involved a travel coach operated by Dutch tour operator OAD carrying 48 passengers.
- Authorities and emergency teams responded quickly, but exact numbers of casualties are not yet confirmed.
AI generated
BERLIN - Several people have been killed and several others injured in a bus crash in the Alpine village of Susch in eastern Switzerland, police said on Sept 10.
Emergency response teams were dispatched to the site of the accident involving a travel coach, police in the canton of Graubuenden said in a post on X.
A spokeswoman for the General Dutch Association of Travel Companies (ANVR), acting as spokesperson for tour operator OAD, confirmed to Dutch media that a serious accident had taken place with an OAD bus and that 48 passengers were on board.
"These are Dutch customers of OAD. We cannot yet say how many people have been killed or injured," she told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf .
Reuters could not immediately reach ANVR for comment. REUTERS