Several international airlines cancel their flights in Venezuela after US warning

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Aeronautica Civil de Colombia said in a statement there were "potential risks" of flying in the Maiquetia area.

MADRID - Three international airlines cancelled their flights departing from Venezuela on Nov 22, the day after the US Federal Aviation Administration warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over the country.

Brazil's Gol, Colombia's Avianca and TAP Air Portugal cancelled their flights departing from Caracas on Nov 22, according to Flightradar24 and the official website of Simon Bolivar Maiquetia International Airport.

Aeronautica Civil de Colombia said in a statement there were "potential risks" of flying in the Maiquetia area “due to the deterioration of security conditions and increased military activity in the region”.

TAP Air Portugal confirmed it cancelled its flights scheduled for Nov 22 and Nov 25. "This decision follows information issued by the United States aviation authorities, which indicates that safety conditions in Venezuelan airspace are not guaranteed," the company told Reuters.

Spain's Iberia also said it was cancelling their flights to Caracas from Nov 24 until further notice. The Spanish company's flight scheduled on Nov 22 to Madrid from Venezuela's capital departed.

"The company will assess the situation to decide when to resume flights to that country," an Iberia spokesperson told Reuters.

Copa Airlines and Wingo kept their flights departing from Maiquetia on Nov 22.

The US FAA notice cited the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela" and said threats could pose risks for aircraft at all altitudes.

There has been a massive American military buildup in the region in recent months, including the US Navy's largest aircraft carrier, at least eight other warships, and F-35 aircraft.

Latam Airlines flight to Bogota scheduled for Nov 23 has also been cancelled, Flightradar24 says. REUTERS