Several hostages taken at German bank branch, police say

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– The German police said on May 8 that several people, including one cash transport driver, had been taken hostage at a savings bank branch in the western town of Sinzig.

“It is currently believed that there are several perpetrators and hostages inside the bank,” the police said in a statement, adding that the situation was currently “stable”.

The police also said they had launched extensive operations and had cordoned off a large area.

The incident was reported in the town’s centre in the regional state of Rhineland-Palatinate at 7am GMT, the police added.

There is no danger to the public outside the cordoned-off area, according to the police. REUTERS