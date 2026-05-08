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Several hostages taken at German bank branch, police say

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FRANKFURT – The German police said on May 8 that several people, including one cash transport driver, had been taken hostage at a savings bank branch in the western town of Sinzig.

“It is currently believed that there are several perpetrators and hostages inside the bank,” the police said in a statement, adding that the situation was currently “stable”.

The police also said they had launched extensive operations and had cordoned off a large area.

The incident was reported in the town’s centre in the regional state of Rhineland-Palatinate at 7am GMT, the police added.

There is no danger to the public outside the cordoned-off area, according to the police. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.