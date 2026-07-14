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Several dead in fire at Brussels construction site, say authorities

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A member of the police walking near a fire truck, following a fire at Oxy Brussels building in Brussels, Belgium, on July 14.

First responders at the Oxy Brussels building in Brussels following a fire on July 14.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BRUSSELS – Several people have died in a fire at a construction site in Brussels on July 14, with a search for six missing people ongoing, the local authorities said.

An unspecified number of bodies had been found in one of two elevators at a large renovation project at central Place de Brouckere, where a fire broke out early on July 14, a spokesman for the local labour inspection service said.

“We had small access to one of the two elevator cabinets, and there we had a view that there were some corpses of two or three people who died,” spokesman Brecht Speybrouck told Reuters. He said six workers were unaccounted for and that it was unclear what had caused the fire.

The local fire brigade said more than 200 workers had been on the site when the fire broke out and that three people had been taken to hospital.

An initial fire on the lower floors of the renovation project was contained relatively quickly, Belgian broadcaster VRT said, citing the fire brigade.

But flames that went through the elevator shafts caused a new fire on an underground floor, the firefighters said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.