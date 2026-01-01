Several dead in explosion at Swiss ski resort town Crans Montana: Police

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– Several people have been killed and others injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police said early on Jan 1.

Citing the police, Sky News reported that at least 10 people had died in the incident, with some local media saying the figure may be higher.

A police spokesperson declined to confirm the number but said many people were being treated for burns.

“There has been an explosion of unknown origin,” Mr Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in south-western Switzerland told AFP.

“There are several injured and several dead.”

He said the explosion took place at around 1.30am in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year.

Images published by Swiss media show a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.

“The intervention is still ongoing,” he said.

The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans Montana, the police said, adding that the cause of the fire remained unclear.

More than 100 people were in the bar at the time of the explosion, Swiss media outlet Blick reported, citing the police. AFP, REUTERS



