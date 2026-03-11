Several dead and injured in bus fire: Swiss police

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fire investigators examine the charred shell of a postal bus after it caught fire in Kerzers, Switzerland, on March 10.

GENEVA - A bus caught fire on March 10 in a town in Switzerland leaving several people dead and others injured, police said.

The blaze happened in Kerzers in Fribourg canton in western Switzerland, police said in a social media post. “Several people injured and several are dead,” the cantonal police said.

“Emergency services are currently on the scene. The cause is not yet known.”

Police said the incident happened on the evening of March 10 on the main street in the small town 20km west of the Swiss capital Bern.

They’ve asked the public to stay away from the area and follow the instructions of emergency responders.

Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS reported that one person was airlifted away by helicopter. AFP