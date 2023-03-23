Seven killed in Russian air strikes on Ukraine, officials say

RZHYSHCHIV, Ukraine - At least seven people were killed on Wednesday in Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities which President Volodymyr Zelensky said showed Moscow was not interested in peace.

In a series of early-morning drone strikes, six people were killed and 18 were taken to hospital when two dormitories and an educational facility were hit in Rzhyshchiv, around 60km south of Kyiv, regional police chief Andrii Nebytov said.

The attack left a gaping hole in the top floor of a five-storey dormitory and a pile of rubble marked where part of another building had stood, a Reuters witness said.

Hours later, two residential buildings were damaged in a missile strike on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Local officials said one person was killed and 33 were taken to hospital.

The Ukrainian military said Russia had launched 21 drones at Ukraine overnight, including Iranian-made Shahed drones, and that 16 of them had been knocked out.

“Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling incidents, and that’s just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

“Every time someone tries to hear the word ‘peace’ in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes.”

He described the attack on Zaporizhzhia an act of “bestial savagery”.