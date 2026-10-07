Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Seven injured in Polish school knife attack, police say

WARSAW – Seven people were injured in a knife attack at a Polish school, police said on Oct 7, adding that the attacker had been detained.

The mayor of Ostroleka, the town where the incident happened, confirmed that an attack had taken place and that several people were injured.

“The most important information is that the situation has been brought under control,” mayor Pawel Niewiadomski said in a statement.

Private broadcaster RMF FM reported that the attacker was a 19-year-old student of the school and that there were two serious injuries among the wounded.

According to RMF, most victims were students, although one teacher was also wounded. REUTERS