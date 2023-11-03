Seven dead as Western Europe hit by record winds of Storm Ciaran

BRUSSELS - Seven people were killed as Storm Ciaran battered Western Europe on Thursday, bringing record winds as high as 200kmh, floods, blackouts and major travel disruption.

In the Belgian city of Ghent, a five-year-old Ukrainian boy and a 64-year-old woman were killed by falling branches.

Falling trees had earlier killed a lorry driver in his vehicle in northern France’s Aisne region, and French authorities also reported the death of a man who fell from his balcony in the port city of Le Havre.

A man in the Dutch town of Venray, a woman in central Madrid and a person in Germany also died.

Some 1.2 million French homes lost electricity overnight as the storm lashed the north-west coast.

Almost 700,000 remained without power on Thursday evening, according to network manager Enedis.

More than one million residents were also cut off from the mobile telephone network, according to government minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

The wind gusts in the western Brittany region were “exceptional” and “many absolute records have been broken”, national weather service Meteo-France said on X, formerly Twitter.

The prefect for the local department said gusts as high as 207kmh were recorded at Pointe du Raz on the tip of the north-west coast, while the port city of Brest saw winds hit 156 kmh.

Transport disrupted

In southern England, hundreds of schools were closed as large waves powered by winds of 135kmh crashed along the coastline.

On the Channel Island of Jersey, residents had to be evacuated to hotels overnight as gusts of up to 164kmh damaged homes, according to local media.

More than 200 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, a major European hub.

Air, rail and ferry services saw cancellations and long delays across several countries.

“Due to a warm autumn with a lot of rain, trees still have their leaves, and the ground is as wet as a sponge,” said Ms Roosmarijn Knol, weather forecaster for Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

“Therefore, especially weak trees have a good chance of falling over. That is a big difference from an autumn storm at, say, the end of November, when all the leaves have already fallen.”