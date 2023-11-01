Serbia's Vucic dissolves parliament, sets snap vote for Dec 17

BELGRADE - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic dissolved parliament on Wednesday and set Dec. 17 as the date for an early legislative vote and local elections in a number of municipalities, including the capital Belgrade. REUTERS
