Serbia's parliament convenes as opposition protests vote result

Members of the opposition protest against alleged election fraud, following the elections on December 17, 2023, as Serbia's new parliament convenes, in Belgrade, Serbia February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Honor guards stand outside the parliament building, as Serbia's new parliament convenes, in Belgrade, Serbia February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Members of the opposition protest against alleged election fraud, following the elections on December 17, 2023, as Serbia's new parliament convenes, in Belgrade, Serbia February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Serbia's new parliament convenes, following the elections on December 17, 2023, amid opposition protests over alleged election fraud, in Belgrade, Serbia February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Members of the opposition protest against alleged election fraud, following the elections on December 17, 2023, as Serbia's new parliament convenes, in Belgrade, Serbia February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

BELGRADE - Serbia's parliament convened for its first session on Tuesday with opposition lawmakers continuing to protest the results of a snap election in December that international observers described as unfair.

On Dec. 17, President Aleksandar Vucic's populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) secured nearly 47% of the votes in the parliamentary election and the opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence (SPN) almost 24%.

International observers said the ruling party had gained an unfair advantage through media bias, the improper influence of Vucic, and voting irregularities such as vote-buying.

At the opening session, opposition lawmakers blew whistles and waved banners reading "Election fraud" and "You stole elections", trading insults with their SNS counterparts.

Radomir Lazovic, an opposition lawmaker, said plainclothed police and the parliament's security detail had stepped up checks at the parliament building to intimidate the opposition.

"They are using force to protect their prey but I believe that the power of honest citizens and the power of truth is stronger," he told reporters in the lobby.

Since the election, the SPN, other opposition parties and civil society groups have staged protests to demand a rerun of the vote. Marinika Tepic, an SPN leader, went on hunger strike.

Serbia's opposition and rights watchdogs accuse Vucic and the SNS of stifling media freedoms, violence against opponents, corruption, and ties with organised crime. Vucic and his allies deny these allegations.

Serbia is a candidate for membership in the European Union, but before it joins the bloc, it must first reform the judiciary, rule of law, and media freedoms, and root out corruption, organised crime, and corruption.

On Tuesday, opposition deputies refused to take an oath of allegiance inside the session hall and instead took their oaths in the lobby. The parliamentary session was then adjourned. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top