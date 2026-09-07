Serbia's government to propose dissolving parliament for an election, report says

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Sept 7 - Serbia's government will propose dissolving parliament later on Monday, paving the way for a snap election later this year, the Tanjug agency reported.

The government will hold an extraordinary session and Prime Minister Djuro Macut will propose the dissolution, the agency reported, citing a government official.

The next parliamentary elections in Serbia are not due until December 2027. However, President Aleksandar Vucic has said a snap vote would be held earlier, on October 18 or 25.

The expected move would allow Vucic, whose Serbian Progressive Party nominated him on Saturday to run for prime minister, to try to tighten his grip on Serbian politics after nearly two years of student-led protests that have presented the biggest challenge to his rule.

Vucic, who has run the country as president or prime minister for 12 years, has faced anti-corruption demonstrations triggered by the collapse of a concrete canopy at a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad in November 2024 that killed 16 people.

The opposition and demonstrators accuse Vucic and his allies of violence against political opponents, rampant corruption, ties with organised crime and stifling media freedoms, all of which Vucic and his allies deny. REUTERS