Serbians to keep up protest after President Vucic says he will step down

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KRALJEVO, Serbia, June 28 - Thousands of protesters were expected to descend on the Serbian city of Kraljevo on Sunday, a day after President Aleksandar Vucic said he would be stepping down, paving the way for early presidential and parliamentary elections.

Vucic, who has been in power as prime minister or president for 12 years, has faced months of student-led protests sparked by the collapse of a concrete awning at a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad in late 2024 that killed 16 people.

The incident has become a symbol for what many see as government mismanagement and corruption under Vucic, and the ensuing protests have been the largest in Serbia since the overthrow of Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

Vucic denies any corruption.

"This is not just a political struggle but a fight between good and evil," said Jelena Danicic, a Serbian language professor who met friends in the city centre before the rally.

People braved the heat as they arrived in Kraljevo where hawkers sold T-shirts saying "Students are winning".

What began as demands for justice for the dead later morphed into calls for Vucic to step down and early elections.

Although many protesters feel vindicated by Vucic's announcement, they do not expect him to disappear from the political scene. Analysts say he may try to run for prime minister and install an ally in the presidency so he can continue to wield power.

"I cannot imagine that he will step down and leave power to someone else," said Marko Djokic, a 41-year-old IT expert who returned to his home city for the protests.

EU AND RUSSIA WILL BE WATCHING CLOSELY

Serbia, which sits on the EU's eastern doorstep, is a candidate to join the bloc, but Belgrade still has strong ties with Russia and China, a line Vucic has had to walk carefully.

Before joining the EU, Serbia must improve its rule of law, including conditions for free and fair elections, and root out corruption and organised crime. It also has to align its foreign policies with those of the bloc and establish relations with its former province Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.

Brussels and Moscow will be watching to see how events play out in the coming weeks. The EU has condemned the use of force against peaceful protesters. It has also raised worries about press freedom and the independence of the judiciary. REUTERS