Serbians go to polls to pick president, Parliament amid Ukraine war

BELGRADE (REUTERS) - Serbians go to the polls on Sunday (April 3) in presidential and parliamentary elections that pit incumbent President Aleksandar Vucic and his Progressive Party (SNS) against an opposition pledging to fight corruption and improve environmental protection.

Mr Vucic is running for a second five-year term on a promise of peace and stability at a time of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has put Serbia under pressure from the West to choose between its traditional ties with Moscow and aspirations to join the European Union (EU).

Polling stations for Serbia's estimated 6.5 million electorate opened at 0500 GMT (1pm Singapore time) and will close at 1800 GMT (2am Singapore time Monday).

Polls show Mr Vucic, a conservative, on course to win in the first round, ahead of Zdravko Ponos, a retired army general who is the candidate for the pro-European and centrist Alliance for Victory coalition.

"I expect Vucic to win. He has proven to be capable of running the country," Mr Zorica Jovanovic, a pensioner told Reuters after casting the ballot. "If it were not for him we would not have had enough Covid-19 vaccines."

A poll by Faktor Plus pollster published in the Blic daily on Wednesday saw the SNS winning with 53.6 per cent of the vote. The Alliance for Victory was second with 13.7 per cent and Mr Vucic's coalition partner, the Socialists, third with 10.2 per cent.

A grouping of environmentalists would get 4.7 per cent of votes, above the 3 per cent threshold required to win seats in Parliament, the poll showed.

The opposition largely boycotted a parliamentary election in 2020, allowing SNS and its allies to secure 188 seats in the 250-seat Parliament.

"There is always hope that elections will bring a change," Mr Ferik, who declined to give his last name, said after voting early in the morning.

Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine has had a big impact on campaigning in Serbia, which is still recovering from the Balkan wars and isolation of the 1990s.

Serbia is almost entirely dependant on Russian gas, while its army maintains ties with Russia's military.

The Kremlin is also supporting Belgrade's opposition to the independence of Kosovo, Serbia's predominantly Albanian former southern province.

Although Serbia backed two United Nations resolutions condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it refused to impose sanctions against Moscow.

Mr Bojan Klacar, head of the CeSID pollster, said the war forced a swing from the main campaign topics such as corruption, the environment and the rule of law.

"The electorate is now seeking answers to their concerns regarding economic stability, living standards and political stability," Mr Klacar told Reuters earlier this week.