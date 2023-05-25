Serbian government under fire as shootings spark mass protests

BELGRADE - What began as an outpouring of grief after two shootings in Serbia has morphed into a mass movement against the government, bringing tens of thousands onto the streets in a tense showdown between an enraged public and President Aleksandar Vucic.

The “Serbia against violence” protests have culminated in some of the largest rallies since widespread demonstrations triggered the fall of strongman Slobodan Milosevic more than two decades ago.

They have tapped simmering anger towards Mr Vucic and the ruling party over what protesters say is a culture of violence fanned by the government and the media outlets they control.

“Everything is so malignant in our society, it’s scary,” Mr Slobodan Markovic, a 70-year-old pensioner, told AFP during a recent rally.

The protests first took shape in early May following two back-to-back shootings within 48 hours – including a massacre at an elementary school in Belgrade.

The violence left the country deeply shaken.

Days later, a silent march called for a crackdown on violent content on pro-government media and the resignation of the interior minister and intelligence chief.

The shock quickly transformed into outrage after the protest demands were met with fierce rebuttals from the President and his allies, who mocked the rallies and hurled insults at participants.

‘Parallel reality’

Mr Vucic has compared the opposition leaders organising the protests to “vultures” and “hyenas” aiming to exploit the tragedy for political gain.

The President also scheduled his own counter demonstration on Friday – “the biggest gathering in Serbian history”.

Belgrade is bracing itself for a tense weekend, with thousands of Mr Vucic’s supporters expected to arrive by bus from all over the country, while the opposition plans to take to the streets again on Saturday.