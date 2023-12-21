Serbia to hold partial election re-run after row, says state media

Protesters holding a Serbian flag and a mock ballot paper reading "forgery" rally outside the Electoral Commission building in Belgrade. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago

BELGRADE - Serbia announced plans on Dec 20 to re-run its recent election in certain areas, according to state media, just days after nationwide voting triggered protests and international condemnation over alleged fraud.

The parliamentary election will be repeated at 30 polling stations – out of over 8,000 voting places, said a statement published by state-run broadcaster RTS.

The re-run is set for Dec 30.

The announcement follows two days of protests that saw thousands rally in front of Serbia’s election commission following the weekend’s polls.

President Aleksandar Vucic claims his party had secured a commanding victory in parliamentary and local elections.

Criticism of the elections has been mounting after a team of international observers – including representatives from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) – denounced a string of “irregularities”, including “vote buying” and “ballot box stuffing”.

Germany later labelled the reported allegations “unacceptable” for a country hoping to join the European Union, while the United States called on Belgrade to address the “concerns” of the election monitors.

Even though Mr Vucic was not personally on the ballot, the contest was largely seen as a referendum on his government.

Mr Vucic’s right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) earned roughly 46 per cent of votes in the parliamentary elections, while the leading opposition coalition secured 23.5 per cent of ballots, according to official results.

More On This Topic
Serbian elections marred by president's involvement, vote buying, say observers
Serbian opposition calls for new protest over election results

The SNS also said it won in municipal elections in the capital Belgrade, where the party faced their stiffest challenge from a loose coalition of opposition parties and candidates running under the Serbia Against Violence (SPN) banner.

The SPN movement was formed in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings earlier this year, which spurred hundreds of thousands to take to the streets in rallies that morphed into anti-government protests over several months.

Opposition groups have cast doubts over the validity of the contest in the wake of accusations that the government allowed unregistered voters from neighbouring Bosnia to cast ballots illegally in the capital. AFP

More On This Topic
EU, US urge Serbia to address concerns about electoral process
Serbia’s ruling party accused of buying votes ahead of polls

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top