Serbia’s ruling party accused of buying votes ahead of polls

BELGRADE - An investigation published in Serbia on Nov 29 accused the country’s ruling party of being linked to a scheme to purchase votes ahead of nationwide polls next month.

According to allegations in the report, a call centre tied to President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) offered to triple employees’ pay if they provided proof of their vote for the party during the Dec 17 elections.

The paper was published by the Centre for Investigative Journalism of Serbia (CINS), which relied on reporting by a journalist who went undercover to work at the call centre where the alleged offer was made.

The journalist said the scheme was unveiled after joining a group chat linked to the call centre job, alleging that she was later offered 9,000 dinars (S$112) if she provided proof of voting for the SNS compared to the usual day rate of 3,000 dinars.

“You have to vote before you come to work [...] because it’s a bit crazy for us to pay so many daily wages [...] and have someone who won’t vote, who isn’t from our party, who isn’t with our president”, read a quote from the recorded conversation.

During the exchange, the journalist was also told to “take a photo of the ballot paper and send it in”.

The call centre position was part of the SNS’ overall election campaign to encourage voters to head to the polls in support of Mr Vucic and his party.

The SNS did not respond to questions from AFP regarding the allegations made in the report.

Along with parliamentary elections, Serbian citizens will cast ballots in 65 municipalities, including the capital Belgrade.

During the last elections in April 2022, the SNS – which has been in power since 2012 – and coalition partners won 120 of the 250 seats in parliament.

Mr Vucic was also elected for a second term as president. AFP