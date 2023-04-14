Serbia leader denies country sent weapons to Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the country has not and will not send ammunition to either Ukraine or Russia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
27 min ago
Published
27 min ago

BELGRADE - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that his country had not sold arms to Ukraine and would not do so, after a leaked Pentagon report said Belgrade had agreed to provide arms to Kyiv, according to foreign media reports.

“Serbia has not, nor it will, export weapons to Ukraine,” Mr Vucic told reporters, according to the Beta news agency.

He added that the Balkan nation, a traditional Russian ally, “has not nor will it” send ammunition to either Ukraine or Russia.

“There is no paper that would show something like that,” he added.

On Wednesday, Reuters was the first to report on the classified Pentagon document, which alleged that Serbia “has agreed to supply arms to Kyiv or has sent them already”.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the document’s authenticity.

Serbian Defence Minister Milos Vucevic quickly rejected the allegations and said his country “has not and will not sell weapons to either Ukraine or Russia”.

“Someone obviously aims to drag Serbia into that conflict, but we adhere to our policy consistently,” he said in a statement.

The leaked Pentagon report is a summary of European governments’ responses to Ukraine’s requests for military training and “lethal aid”, according to media reports.

Apart from Belarus, Serbia is the only European nation that has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow.

But the country, which aspires to join the European Union, has backed several United Nations resolutions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. AFP

More On This Topic
US arrests 21-year-old National Guardsman in classified documents leak
Ukraine war likely to last past 2023, already has up to 354,000 casualties: Leaked US documents

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top