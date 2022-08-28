Serbia, Kosovo reach free movement agreement, says EU

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Serbia and Kosovo have agreed on an arrangement for free movement between their countries, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Saturday (Aug 27).

Serbia had agreed to abolish its entry-exit document for Kosovo ID holders, and Kosovo had agreed to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders, said Borrell, in a video statement posted online.

"Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo and Serbia using their ID cards," he added.

The agreement came after talks in Brussels earlier this week between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, chaired by Borrell.

"I am very happy that we have found a European solution that facilitates travel between Kosovo and Serbia," said Borrell, thanking both leaders.

Petar Petkovic, the head of Serbia's office for Kosovo, welcomed the free movement deal.

"We have managed to ensure peace and stability on the territory of Kosovo and to preserve Serbian ID cards for Serbs" living in Kosovo "and thus also the presence of the Serbian state on this territory", he said in a statement.

In Pristina, Kurti said he was pleased with the "reciprocity" of the deal.

"Solutions for normalisation must include reciprocity, because good neighbourly relations imply it," he said on Facebook.

'Problems pending'

Serbia deeply resents Kosovo's breakaway status and has never recognised its independence.

Serbs in northern Kosovo have long refused to acknowledge Pristina's authority and have largely remained loyal to the Serbian government in Belgrade.

The Brussels meeting was called to try to defuse antagonism between the Balkan neighbours that had led to violent incidents in northern Kosovo in recent weeks.