Straitstimes.com header logo

Separate talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia set for Tuesday in Geneva, source says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb 13 - Two sets of diplomatic negotiations, on Ukraine and Iran, are set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.

A U.S. delegation including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, the source said. Representatives from Oman will be on hand and mediate the U.S.-Iran contacts, the source said.

Witkoff and Kushner will then participate in trilateral talks with representatives from Russia and Ukraine in the afternoon, the source said.

President Donald Trump is pressuring the Iranian government in the wake of its violent crackdown on protesters and has amassed a large U.S. naval presence in the region.

He is also trying to coax Ukraine and Russia into an agreement to end Moscow's four-year-old invasion of Ukraine. REUTERS

See more on

Ukraine

Jared Kushner

Russia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.