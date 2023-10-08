UK election favourite Labour holds annual conference, with eye on return to power

LONDON – Britain’s Labour Party begins its annual conference on Sunday, eyeing a return to power after more than a decade in opposition in a general election expected for 2024.

The party, led by Mr Keir Starmer, goes into the four-day gathering in north-west England buoyed by a big local election win and with a commanding lead over the governing Conservatives in opinion polls.

Mr Starmer, 61, will be looking to come out of the event in Liverpool with the poll lead intact, and even strengthened, after last week’s Conservative party conference was overshadowed by infighting and the downgrading of a high-speed rail project.

He described Labour’s huge victory in a by-election in Scotland last Thursday as a “big step in the right direction” towards becoming the biggest party in Parliament, which would see him become prime minister.

“We’re the party of change in Britain. We’re the party of change right across the whole country,” Mr Starmer said last Friday, a clear reference to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s claim that only the Tories offer change – despite being in power for 13 years.

Labour last held the keys to 10 Downing Street in 2010, when Mr Gordon Brown was prime minister, and is readying itself to govern again following a general election that must be held by January 2025.

The last nationwide vote in 2019 saw Labour suffer its worst election defeat since 1935 under far-left leader Jeremy Corbyn.

But after the landslide loss to the Tories, then led by Mr Boris Johnson, Mr Starmer has pulled the party back to the centre ground.

He hailed as “seismic” Thursday’s win over the Scottish National Party in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat, south-east of Glasgow, with a 20 per cent vote swing.

Labour needs to win back a sizeable chunk of the 40 seats it lost in Scotland in 2015 if it is to have a chance of ousting Mr Sunak’s Conservative government.

The party has enjoyed double-digit poll leads for months, with Britain locked in a cost-of-living crisis and plagued by strikes, and with Tory infighting leading to three prime ministers in just over a year.

Economic constraints

Recent surveys have showed the gap narrowing after Mr Sunak announced populist policies that attempt to put clear water between the increasingly right-wing Conservatives and their opponents.

A constituency-by-constituency survey by the Observer weekly, however, predicted a landslide victory for Labour unless Mr Sunak is able to close the gap.

The analysis, commissioned by the 38 Degrees campaign group and carried out by the Survation polling company, surveyed more than 11,000 voters shortly before the Conservative Party conference.