Senior EU official to urge US to help fight Russian propaganda

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - The United States should play a more active role in combating Russian propaganda and online disinformation because of the threat to democracy, European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova will say on Wednesday (June 22).

Jourova said information manipulation was a grossly underestimated weapon.

"Most of the time, it is quieter. It rarely makes a blast.

And it is potentially even more dangerous, especially for democracies," she will say in a speech to be delivered at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

Jourova said she wants to extend a hand to the United States to cooperate with Europe, according to the text of the speech seen by Reuters.

"I think that for the United States, as a cradle for both democracy 200 years ago and for the 'dot com' or tech revolution some 20 years ago, the time for no action is over," Jourova will say.

"In the past, people said democracy dies in silence. Today, democracies may die in noise and cacophony."

Washington has imposed sanctions against some state-run Russian TV stations, which it says have spread disinformation to bolster Russia's war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, some Russian state media have been prevented from operating in the United States and some other Western states due to sanctions or withdrawal of their broadcasting licences, steps Moscow says show a disregard for media freedom.