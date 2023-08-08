Senior doctors in England to strike again in September: Union

LONDON - Senior doctors in England plan to strike again in September unless the government agrees to more pay negotiations, a union representing them said on Monday.

Consultant-level doctors in Britain’s publicly funded National Health Service (NHS) will strike on Sept 19 and 20, the British Medical Association (BMA), said in a statement.

“It is now 133 days since the Secretary of State last met with us ... We are once again appealing to the Health Secretary to return to the table,” BMA Consultants Committee Chair Dr Vishal Sharma said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously said that pay increases of 6 per cent and above set out by the government last month for public sector workers were “final.”

Senior doctors took industrial action for two days in July, and are already scheduled to do so again later in August. REUTERS

