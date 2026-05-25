Self-driving bus in Sweden crashes with tram on first day

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The self-driving bus has been taken out of service for inspection.

STOCKHOLM - A self-driving bus was involved in a crash with a tram on its first day carrying passengers in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on M ay 25 , the Vasttrafik public transport company said.

The bus has been taken out of service for inspection, Vasttrafik spokesman Patrik Chi told AFP.

“The self-driving bus with people onboard in Gothenburg braked and was hit from behind by a tram. There are no casualties or personal damages,” he said.

The bus had been circulating in central Gothenburg since the end of March, but M ay 25 was its first day carrying passengers.

A driver was on board the vehicle to take control if necessary.

Sweden’s Transportstyrelsen transport agency had given the green light for the bus to have passengers on board for a trial that was to last until July 31, 2027.

Self-driving buses and shuttles in Europe operate under local authorisations, granted city by city and route by route, often on private roads.

The EU has not yet granted Europe-wide approvals for commercial deployment of self-driving public transport or robotaxis. AFP