Self-driving bus in Sweden crashes with tram on first day
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STOCKHOLM - A self-driving bus was involved in a crash with a tram on its first day carrying passengers in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on May 25, the Vasttrafik public transport company said.
The bus has been taken out of service for inspection, Vasttrafik spokesman Patrik Chi told AFP.
“The self-driving bus with people onboard in Gothenburg braked and was hit from behind by a tram. There are no casualties or personal damages,” he said.
The bus had been circulating in central Gothenburg since the end of March, but May 25 was its first day carrying passengers.
A driver was on board the vehicle to take control if necessary.
Sweden’s Transportstyrelsen transport agency had given the green light for the bus to have passengers on board for a trial that was to last until July 31, 2027.
Self-driving buses and shuttles in Europe operate under local authorisations, granted city by city and route by route, often on private roads.
The EU has not yet granted Europe-wide approvals for commercial deployment of self-driving public transport or robotaxis. AFP