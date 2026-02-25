Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

Seeking stronger ties, Germany’s Merz takes his ‘principled realism’ doctrine to Beijing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) welcomes German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the state guesthouse for bilateral talks in Beijing on Feb 25.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) welcomes German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the state guesthouse for bilateral talks in Beijing on Feb 25.

PHOTO: EPA

avatar-alt

Markus Ziener

Google Preferred Source badge
  • German Chancellor Merz visits China to balance "de-risking" economic ties with an assertive US "America First" doctrine, seeking growth despite unfair competition.
  • Germany faces a record €89.3 billion trade deficit with China as exports plummet, especially in the automotive sector, due to state subsidies.
  • Amidst US protectionism, China pushes for an EU FTA to test unity. Germany pursues "Principled Realism," reducing dependencies while seeking strategic leverage through technology.

AI generated

BERLIN As German Chancellor Friedrich Merz begins his high-stakes visit to China, he finds himself caught between the economic necessity of “de-risking without decoupling” and an increasingly assertive “America First” doctrine.

China and Germany want to deepen cooperation,

Mr Merz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Beijing on Feb 25.

See more on

Germany

China

Trade

Diplomacy

Security issues

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.