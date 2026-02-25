For subscribers
News analysis
Seeking stronger ties, Germany’s Merz takes his ‘principled realism’ doctrine to Beijing
- German Chancellor Merz visits China to balance "de-risking" economic ties with an assertive US "America First" doctrine, seeking growth despite unfair competition.
- Germany faces a record €89.3 billion trade deficit with China as exports plummet, especially in the automotive sector, due to state subsidies.
- Amidst US protectionism, China pushes for an EU FTA to test unity. Germany pursues "Principled Realism," reducing dependencies while seeking strategic leverage through technology.
AI generated
BERLIN – As German Chancellor Friedrich Merz begins his high-stakes visit to China, he finds himself caught between the economic necessity of “de-risking without decoupling” and an increasingly assertive “America First” doctrine.
China and Germany want to deepen cooperation,Mr Merz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Beijing on Feb 25.