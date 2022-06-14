Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy plan

LONDON • Britain was set to announce its first national food strategy yesterday, focused on increasing domestic production to boost food security rather than on tackling obesity after a recommendation to tax salt and sugar in processed food was rejected.

The government said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had hit food supplies and caused prices to spike, underlining the need to boost Britain's food security.

The plan will broadly maintain the current level of food produced domestically, while boosting output in some sectors such as horticulture and seafood, it said.

The farming sector will receive a total of £270 million (S$461 million) of investment in innovation until 2029, it said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the strategy would support farmers and help protect food supplies against future economic shocks.

"Harnessing new technologies and innovation, we will grow and eat more of our own food - unlocking jobs across the country and growing the economy, which in turn will ultimately help to reduce pressure on prices," he said in a statement.

The strategy follows an independent review by restaurateur Henry Dimbleby last year, which included a recommendation to tax salt and sugar to incentivise manufacturers to reduce their use of the seasonings. The measure was not included in the strategy.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the government had accepted most of Mr Dimbleby's recommendations, with policy initiatives to boost health and sustainability, while also recognising the challenges of the war in Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic on the global economy.

The opposition Labour Party said the government had failed to deliver much more than a new slogan and the re-announcement of existing funding.

"The UK is in a cost-of-living crisis with food prices spiralling, real wages falling and taxes up," said Mr Jim McMahon, the party's environment, food and rural affairs spokesman.

"It is clear now that the government has absolutely no ambition to fix the mess they have created."

Meanwhile, British farms are struggling to recruit enough labour, a problem which has been exacerbated by Brexit. The government said it will launch an independent review on that and also extend the seasonal workers visa route for the poultry sector.

Still, campaigners said the strategy does not do enough to tackle the environmental impact of farming, or the millions of people who cannot afford a healthy diet.

"No one in leadership in government appears to have really grasped the scale and urgency of the challenges posed to our health and our planet by the food system," said Ms Anna Taylor, executive director of The Food Foundation.

