Security increased at US Fairford air base in England

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Police blocking a road near the US Fairford air base in south-west England on Sept 27.

LONDON – Security measures at a US air base in south-west England have significantly increased in recent days, with roadblocks and armed police preventing access and emergency vehicles parked nearby, a Reuters witness reported on Sept 27 .

A spokesperson for the US Air Force said they were aware of the current reporting but would not discuss specific force protection measures.

“The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” the spokesperson said.

“We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families.”

Britain said in July its armed forces were ready to protect the country from any attack after Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a warning not to allow US bombers to fly from Fairford.

Fairford, in Gloucestershire, has been used to launch operations against Iran during the Middle East conflict. REUTERS