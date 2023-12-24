Security hiked at Cologne cathedral for Christmas amid attack threat

German police searche the area around and inside the cathedral in central Cologne, Germany, December 23, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
German police walk in front of the cathedral in central Cologne, Germany, December 23, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
German police search the area around and inside the cathedral in central Cologne, Germany, December 23, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
German police with a dog searches the area around and inside the cathedral in central Cologne, Germany, December 23, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
BERLIN - German police said on Saturday they were heightening security at Cologne Cathedral following indications of an attack planned for New Year's Eve, a week after the interior minister warned of the rising threat of Islamist violence.

The police said in a statement they would use tracker dogs to check the cathedral after evening mass and then close it off. On Sunday, Christmas Eve, they would carry out a security check on all visitors whom they recommended to get to services early.

Police said they could not elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

German newspaper Bild earlier reported that security authorities in Austria, Germany and Spain had received indications that an Islamist group wants to carry out attacks during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Austrian police said in a statement they were heightening security on churches and Christmas markets given a heightened state of alert.

"Given that terrorist actors throughout Europe are calling for attacks on Christian events, especially around Dec. 24, the security authorities have taken the corresponding protection measures in public spaces," the police said. REUTERS

