Secret ‘James Bond’ tunnels may become a tourist attraction

LONDON – A warren of tunnels beneath central London, once used by the spies who inspired the creation of James Bond, has been bought by a fund manager with a £220 million (S$368 million) plan to turn them into a tourist attraction “as iconic as the London Eye”.

Australian-born Angus Murray, a former executive at asset manager Macquarie Group, has signed a deal to buy the tunnels from Britain’s former state telecom monopoly, BT Group Plc, and has a four-year makeover strategy for the site.

The Kingsway Telephone Exchange, as it is officially known, occupies 8,000 sqm, 40m below the lawyers’ offices that characterise London’s Holborn district.

Through his company, the London Tunnels, Mr Murray plans to line cavernous, cylindrical rooms with gigantic screens to create immersive, blockbuster-inspired experiences.

He hopes to strike deals with such Hollywood studios as Harry Potter-series maker Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon.com Inc, which now owns the rights to James Bond.

At the same time, he wants to preserve parts of its history, such as what he says was the UK’s deepest bar, which was frequented by the engineers and clerks who worked underground. Later, they made sure the first trans-Atlantic telecommunications line kept running in order to carry diplomatic emergency calls during the Cold War.

“Would I compare this to be as iconic as the London Eye? Yes, I would,” Mr Murray says during a tour of the tunnels in August. “Who wouldn’t come here?”

The history

The tunnels were built in 1941 and 1942 to be used as deep shelters from air raids during the London Blitz.

They were completed after the worst of the bombing was over, so they were never used for that purpose, according to historians at BT. By 1944, they were being used by the dull-sounding Inter-Services Research Bureau (ISRB).

The ISRB was, in fact, a cover name for the Special Operations Executive (SOE), an espionage organisation that is sometimes called “Churchill’s Secret Army”.

It operated across war-torn Europe and eventually became part of MI6, the UK’s foreign intelligence service.

James Bond creator Ian Fleming was a liaison officer to the SOE, which under the ISRB code name developed eccentric weapons and booby traps similar to those offered by “Q Branch” in the Bond books and films.

They would stuff rat skins with explosives, for example, and build dummy logs that hid munitions, according to the Natural History Museum, which housed one of the group’s top-secret workshops. The UK Foreign Office, which is responsible for MI6, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

SOE equipment was removed from the tunnels on VE Day in 1945, BT says. The tunnels were used as a secure “reserve war room,” to store 400 tons of highly sensitive documents. They later hosted the secure hotline that connected the presidents of the US and Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Ownership was eventually transferred to the General Post Office, which became BT, Britain’s state-operated phone company. BT was privatised by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1984, and the tunnels were deemed obsolete by the ’90s.