Second poll shows Swiss likely to reject tighter neutrality

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ZURICH, Aug 21 - Swiss voters look likely to reject a more restrictive form of neutrality, which would block the country from cooperating with NATO or imposing economic sanctions, a second poll on the topic showed on Friday.

Some 54% of voters opposed enshrining a narrower neutrality in the constitution, according to the survey conducted by GFS Bern for Swiss broadcaster SRG, with 42% in favour.

It follows a separate survey earlier this week which also showed the proposal, which has been backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), looks unlikely to win a majority in the referendum on Sept. 27.

The Swiss government is against the proposal, with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis saying earlier this week it could isolate Switzerland, make the country less secure and create problems with neighbouring countries.

Neutrality is a defining feature of Switzerland but it did not need to be so strictly defined that government and parliament could not decide how to implement it, he told reporters on Wednesday. REUTERS