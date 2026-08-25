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Second body found after father-son disappearance in Belgium in June

Five-year-old Tymeo Brigou and his father Bryan, 29, went missing in June.

BRUSSELS – Belgian authorities said on Aug 25 they had found a body believed to be that of a father who went missing with his son in June, a day after the five-year-old’s suspected remains were discovered.

Police have been looking for Tymeo Brigou and his father, Bryan Brigou, 29, after the pair were last spotted in the town of Onhaye in southern Belgium on June 27.

Officials announced on Aug 24 that they had found the remains of a child near the town that appeared to be those of Tymeo, although formal identification was not confirmed.

The authorities said the body of a man was then discovered nearby after a major search operation was launched.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutors told AFP that officials strongly believed the body was that of Bryan.

His car was found abandoned in Onhaye after the pair were reported missing.

Prosecutors said Aug 24 that they were looking into “all hypotheses” as to what happened to the father and son.

Police had earlier refused to say whether they believed that Bryan had abducted Tymeo. AFP