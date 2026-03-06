Seafarers can refuse to sail through Mideast Gulf region, main union says

Boats in the Strait of Hormuz amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Musandam, Oman, March 2, 2026.REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

LONDON, March 5 - Seafarers have the right to refuse to sail on ships passing through the Middle East Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, after the threat level for the region was raised to its highest level, the leading labour union and shipping industry groups said on Thursday.

Around 300 ships are anchored on both sides of the Strait while the U.S.-led war against Iran escalates. Since February 28, nine ships have been damaged and at least one seafarer has been killed.

As part of negotiated arrangements reached on Thursday between mariners and commercial shipping companies, known as the International Bargaining Forum (IBF), seafarers can refuse to sail into the area, with repatriation at the company’s cost and compensation equal to two months’ basic wage.

In addition, they will receive higher pay and compensation will be doubled in the event of death or disability, the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) said in a statement.

"Today’s designation ensures that seafarers on vessels covered by IBF agreements have critical protections if they operate in this dangerous region," ITF General Secretary Stephen Cotton said.

"The fact we have to take these measures at all is a damning indictment of the situation facing seafarers today. No worker should have to risk being killed or maimed simply for doing their job – particularly when that job is transporting the oil and goods that keep the world’s economies running." REUTERS