Scottish leader's mum-in-law says sending 'last video' from Gaza

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories - Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf posted a video online on Friday showing his British mother-in-law in Gaza tearfully deploring Israel’s order to evacuate more than one million people from the north of the Palestinian enclave.

“This will be my last video”, Mrs Elizabeth al-Nakla, a UK citizen who was visiting relatives there when the latest hostilities erupted, said in the recording shared by the Scottish leader on X, formerly Twitter.

Mrs Nakla, a former nurse, said people from Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip were moving southward after Israel gave Palestinians 24 hours to leave the besieged enclave’s largest city.

It comes ahead of an expected ground offensive in retaliation against Hamas for the deadliest attack in Israeli history last weekend.

“One million people – no food, no water, and still they are bombing them as they leave. Where are we going to put them?“ Mrs Nakla said.

“But my (first) thought is, all these people in the hospital cannot be evacuated.

“Where’s humanity? Where’s people’s hearts in the world to let this happen in this day and age,” she said crying. “May God help us. Goodbye.”

The United Nations said it had been informed of Israel’s evacuation order shortly before midnight Thursday, nearly a week after hundreds of Hamas gunmen broke through the militarised barrier around the overcrowded Gaza Strip by land, sea and air. Their assault killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.

However, Israel’s military did not confirm the UN report that it had set a 24-hour deadline, admitting on Friday it would take time for Palestinians to follow its orders to evacuate northern Gaza.

‘Angry’

The UN said the mass relocation, affecting 1.1 million, or about half the entire population of the Gaza Strip, to the territory’s south was “impossible” and urgently appealed for the order to be rescinded.

During an emotional interview with Sky News, Scotland’s Mr Yousaf cried when discussing how “powerless and helpless” he felt about the situation.

He also accused the UK government of failing to help, saying he wrote to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and was “angry” and “disappointed” to receive no reply.

“He was in Israel and could have picked up the phone to me and made assurances about getting two UK citizens out,” said Mr Yousaf, referring to Mr Cleverly’s midweek visit to Israel.