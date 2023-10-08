Scotland soaked in 'month's rain in 24 hours'

LONDON - Parts of Scotland on Saturday saw a month’s rain fall in 24 hours, as motorists had to be airlifted to safety, police and rail officials said.

Ten drivers were rescued after becoming trapped due to a series of landslips on a main road near Inveraray, on the west coast.

Flooding caused by the downpours saw kayakers paddle down submerged streets in the Inverclyde area.

Train services were cancelled or finished early and motorists were advised to delay travelling if possible.

“Some areas have seen up to a month’s worth of rain in a 24-hour period resulting in heavy flooding,” said a spokesman for ScotRail.

The Met Office issued an Amber warning – meaning there is a “danger to life” – across parts of the country until Sunday afternoon. AFP