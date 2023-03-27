Scotland set for new leader as independence quest stalls

EDINBURGH – A new Scottish first minister will be named on Monday, with the leader facing the daunting task of reviving a faltering independence movement after Ms Nicola Sturgeon’s surprise resignation.

Members of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) wrap up two weeks of voting at 12pm local time (7pm Singapore time), with the result to be announced later in the day.

Finance minister Kate Forbes and health minister Humza Yousaf are favourites in the three-way race, according to an Ipsos poll conducted March 17 to March 21.

Ms Ash Regan, a former minister in Sturgeon’s cabinet, is an outsider in the three-way contest.

At her last session in the Scottish Parliament as first minister on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said her successor would be either the second woman in the post or the first from a minority ethnic background.

“Either way, that will send the very powerful message that this, the highest office in the land, is one that any young person in Scotland can aspire to,” she added.

Whoever wins takes over as support stagnates for the SNP’s central policy – independence for Scotland – that Ms Sturgeon has championed.

‘Disappointed’

Polling indicates that around 45 per cent of Scots are currently in favour of Scotland leaving the United Kingdom, after 55 per cent of Scots rejected such a move in a 2014 vote.

“I think many of us are disappointed that there hasn’t been more of a sustained movement in support of independence,” said Ms Forbes, who at 32 would become one of the world’s youngest political leaders if she wins.

“I think it’s for the people of Scotland to determine when they want to become an independent country,” she told a candidates’ debate last week.

“There is no path to independence without persuading no voters to vote ‘yes’.”