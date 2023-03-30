Scientists have bone to pick with T-Rex skeleton set to sell for millions in Switzerland

ZURICH - A curator gingerly fastens a pointy claw bone with a thin metal wire, completing perhaps the world’s biggest construction kit – reassembling a 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus-Rex called Trinity.

The huge skeleton will go under the hammer in a rare auction in Switzerland next month after being sent to Zurich from the United States in nine giant crates.

But palaeontologist Thomas Holtz – who is against the sale of such specimens – told AFP that it was “misleading” and “inappropriate... to combine multiple real bones from different individuals to create a single skeleton”.

The Swiss sale comes only four months after Christie’s withdrew another T-Rex skeleton days before it was to go under the hammer in Hong Kong after doubts were reported about parts of it.

Trinity, the Swiss T-Rex, is made up of bones from three dinosaurs excavated between 2008 and 2013 from the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations in Montana and Wyoming.

The two sites are known for the discoveries of two other significant T-Rex skeletons that have gone to auction. “Sue” went under the hammer in 1997 for $8.4 million, and “Stan”, which took the world-record hammer price of $31.8 million at Christie’s, in 2020.

Not ‘trophies’

Trinity, which is being sold by an anonymous “private individual”, is expected to fetch six to eight million Swiss francs (S$8.7 million-S$11.6 million) when it goes under the hammer in Zurich on April 18, the Koller auction house estimates.

But Mr Christian Link of Koller said he believed the guide price was a “pretty low” estimate.

The 3.9m high skeleton went on display on a red carpet under crystal chandeliers in a concert hall in the city on Wednesday.

Just over half of the bone material in the skeleton comes from the three Tyrannosaurus specimens – above the 50 per cent level needed for experts to consider such a skeleton as high quality.

Mr Link insisted Koller was being transparent about the origins of the bones.

“Hence the name Trinity. We are not hiding in any way that this specimen comes from three different dig sites,” he said.