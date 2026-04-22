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Schools shut in Swedish town after ‘threat of violence’, officials say

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STOCKHOLM – The authorities ordered 16 public schools to shut in the central Swedish town of Borlange on April 22 after receiving a threat of violence, officials said.

Private schools also kept their doors closed after being told of the threat.

“The decision is a precautionary measure due to a potential threat of violence against school activities,” the Borlange municipality said in a statement.

It listed 16 municipal pre-schools, elementary and secondary schools that were to remain shut for the day. A number of private schools decided independently to close.

Police said in a statement they had received tips about “threats directed at schools in Borlange”.

“The police have opened a preliminary investigation into serious unlawful threats against a group. No one has been detained, and it is too early to say whether the threat has any substance or not,” police added.

Borlange, a town of about 45,000 people, is some 200km north of the capital, Stockholm.

Police were to hold a press conference at 11am local time (5pm Singapore time).

Attacks on schools are relatively rare in Sweden.

In February 2025, a 35-year-old gunman killed 10 people at an adult education centre in Orebro – Sweden’s worst mass shooting – which police said was motivated by the killer’s wish to end his life because of financial and psychological woes.

In March 2022, an 18-year-old student stabbed two teachers to death at a secondary school in the southern city of Malmo.

And in October 2015, three people were killed in a racially motivated attack at a school in the western town of Trollhattan by a sword-wielding assailant who was killed by police. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.