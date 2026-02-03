School student stabs, critically wounds teacher in France

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Students and their parents gathering in front of La Guicharde secondary school, in the town of Sanary-sur-Mer, near Toulon, France, after a stabbing incident on Feb 3.

MARSEILLE, France – A secondary school student stabbed an art teacher in southern France on Feb 3 , leaving the 60-year-old in critical condition, a prosecutor said.

The student, in a class of early teenagers, stabbed the teacher at least three times. He was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, said Mr Raphael Balland, the public prosecutor in the southern city of Toulon.

France’s education minister Edouard Geffray said that he was headed to La Guicharde secondary school, where the stabbing took place, in the town of Sanary-sur-Mer.

“My thoughts immediately go out to the victim, her family and the entire educational community, whose deep shock I share,” he wrote on X.

France has seen a series of incidents in which students have attacked teachers or other schoolchildren.

A 14-year-old schoolboy was in 2025 charged with the murder of a teaching assistant after allegedly stabbing her to death in June.

He attacked the 31-year-old, a mother of a young boy, during a bag search in the eastern town of Nogent.